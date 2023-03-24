Flyers in action against the Red Wings after shootout victory

Detroit Red Wings (31-31-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (27-32-12, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in a shootout.

Philadelphia is 27-32-12 overall and 15-16-5 in home games. The Flyers have given up 235 goals while scoring 190 for a -45 scoring differential.

Detroit has gone 14-16-5 on the road and 31-31-9 overall. The Red Wings are 28-7-6 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Flyers won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 26 goals and 42 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Adam Erne: day to day (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ville Husso: day to day (lower body), Ben Chiarot: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .