Nweke scores 18 as Quinnipiac beats Fairfield 66-51

HAMDEN, Conn (AP) — Ike Nweke scored 18 points as Quinnipiac beat Fairfield 66-51 on Friday night.

Nweke added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (17-6, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luis Kortright scored 12 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Dezi Jones recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Allan Jeanne-Rose led the Stags (10-12, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Fairfield also got 10 points, six rebounds and four steals from Jalen Leach. In addition, Supreme Cook had six points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Mount St. Mary’s while Fairfield hosts Iona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .