Drexel knocks off Monmouth in Colonial tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amari Williams had 16 points in Drexel’s 64-45 win against Monmouth on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Williams added 11 rebounds for the Dragons (17-14). Luke House added 11 points.

The Hawks (7-26) were led in scoring by Myles Foster and Jakari Spence, who both scored 10 points. Foster added seven rebounds.

Drexel took the lead with 18:27 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. House led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 35-19 at the break. Williams added a team-high eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .