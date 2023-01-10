Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic City 50, Cedar Creek 15
Bard 44, Great Oaks Charter 31
Becton 59, Ridgefield 18
Bernards 56, CAPS Central 12
Brick Memorial 42, Brick Memorial 34
Bridgeton 51, Penn Tech 37
Butler 43, Sussex Tech 21
Calvary Christian 29, Highland Park 26
Cherokee 53, Williamstown 36
Cinnaminson 55, Westampton Tech 51
Clayton 50, Salem County Vo-Tech 36
Clearview Regional 67, Washington Township 30
Colts Neck 39, Middletown North 34
Cresskill 48, Emerson 34
Delran 59, Trenton Catholic 54
Doane Academy 41, Stem Civics 15
Dunellen 42, Perth Amboy Tech 32
Eastern Christian 41, Mary Help 23
Egg Harbor 61, Atlantic Tech 30
Freehold Township 50, Manalapan 44
Glassboro 38, Schalick 37
Hackettstown 53, Veritas Christian Academy 47
Haddon Heights 54, Gateway 39
Haddon Township 33, Gloucester City 14
Hammonton 45, Millville 44
Highland 36, Deptford 20
Holy Cross Prep 57, Pemberton 31
Howell 35, Marlboro 34
Keansburg 57, Carteret 31
Kingsway 47, Gloucester Tech 43
Leonia 49, Paterson Charter 5
Long Branch 57, Matawan 22
Lower Cape May Regional 55, Cape May Tech 34
Lyndhurst 57, Wood-Ridge 18
Mainland Regional 53, Wildwood Catholic 52
Manasquan 45, Neptune 28
Medford Tech 63, Burlington City 29
Metuchen 51, Somerset Tech 37
Millburn 46, Science Park 31
Monroe 51, Piscataway 31
Montville 67, Bayonne 60
Mother Seton 36, East Brunswick Magnet 21
New Egypt 30, Bordentown 26
Newark Central 54, Colonia 51
North Arlington 53, Bergen Charter 13
Ocean City 40, Middle Township 35
Old Bridge 48, J.P. Stevens 40
Our Lady of Mercy 45, Vineland 33
Palmyra 36, Northern Burlington 32
Parsippany 38, North Warren 26
Passaic Charter 60, Midland Park 25
Pingry 48, Kent Place 12
Pompton Lakes 37, Kinnelon 34
Pope John XXIII 57, Chatham 42
Red Bank Regional 48, Middletown South 23
Saddle Brook 44, Hawthorne 34
South Plainfield 33, South River 29
Spotswood 56, New Brunswick 10
St. Joseph-Hammonton 37, Oakcrest 31
St. Rose 53, Ranney 39
Sterling 43, Audubon 20
Timber Creek 39, Delsea 34
Waldwick 52, Park Ridge 26
Wall 48, Point Pleasant Boro 45
Wardlaw-Hartridge 35, South Amboy 24
Weehawken 44, Ferris 25
West Deptford 50, Collingswood 10
Whippany Park 36, Lenape Valley 30
Wildwood 79, Salem 42
Woodbury 58, Haddonfield 47
Woodstown 47, Pennsville Memorial 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/