AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic City 50, Cedar Creek 15

Bard 44, Great Oaks Charter 31

Becton 59, Ridgefield 18

Bernards 56, CAPS Central 12

Brick Memorial 42, Brick Memorial 34

Bridgeton 51, Penn Tech 37

Butler 43, Sussex Tech 21

Calvary Christian 29, Highland Park 26

Cherokee 53, Williamstown 36

Cinnaminson 55, Westampton Tech 51

Clayton 50, Salem County Vo-Tech 36

Clearview Regional 67, Washington Township 30

Colts Neck 39, Middletown North 34

Cresskill 48, Emerson 34

Delran 59, Trenton Catholic 54

Doane Academy 41, Stem Civics 15

Dunellen 42, Perth Amboy Tech 32

Eastern Christian 41, Mary Help 23

Egg Harbor 61, Atlantic Tech 30

Freehold Township 50, Manalapan 44

Glassboro 38, Schalick 37

Hackettstown 53, Veritas Christian Academy 47

Haddon Heights 54, Gateway 39

Haddon Township 33, Gloucester City 14

Hammonton 45, Millville 44

Highland 36, Deptford 20

Holy Cross Prep 57, Pemberton 31

Howell 35, Marlboro 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Keansburg 57, Carteret 31

Kingsway 47, Gloucester Tech 43

Leonia 49, Paterson Charter 5

Long Branch 57, Matawan 22

Lower Cape May Regional 55, Cape May Tech 34

Lyndhurst 57, Wood-Ridge 18

Mainland Regional 53, Wildwood Catholic 52

Manasquan 45, Neptune 28

Medford Tech 63, Burlington City 29

Metuchen 51, Somerset Tech 37

Sports

  • No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title

  • Bennett, Bowers lead champion Bulldogs' demolition of TCU

  • Georgia becomes 12th back-to-back champ in AP Top 25 history

  • Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

    • Millburn 46, Science Park 31

    Monroe 51, Piscataway 31

    Montville 67, Bayonne 60

    Mother Seton 36, East Brunswick Magnet 21

    New Egypt 30, Bordentown 26

    Newark Central 54, Colonia 51

    North Arlington 53, Bergen Charter 13

    Ocean City 40, Middle Township 35

    Old Bridge 48, J.P. Stevens 40

    Our Lady of Mercy 45, Vineland 33

    Palmyra 36, Northern Burlington 32

    Parsippany 38, North Warren 26

    Passaic Charter 60, Midland Park 25

    Pingry 48, Kent Place 12

    Pompton Lakes 37, Kinnelon 34

    Pope John XXIII 57, Chatham 42

    Red Bank Regional 48, Middletown South 23

    Saddle Brook 44, Hawthorne 34

    South Plainfield 33, South River 29

    Spotswood 56, New Brunswick 10

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 37, Oakcrest 31

    St. Rose 53, Ranney 39

    Sterling 43, Audubon 20

    Timber Creek 39, Delsea 34

    Waldwick 52, Park Ridge 26

    Wall 48, Point Pleasant Boro 45

    Wardlaw-Hartridge 35, South Amboy 24

    Weehawken 44, Ferris 25

    West Deptford 50, Collingswood 10

    Whippany Park 36, Lenape Valley 30

    Wildwood 79, Salem 42

    Woodbury 58, Haddonfield 47

    Woodstown 47, Pennsville Memorial 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.