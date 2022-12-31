AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Ellis rallies USC late, Trojans top Washington, 80-67

December 31, 2022 GMT

SEATTLE (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 points and USC earned its seventh straight victory, pulling away from Washington late to earn an 80-67 win on the road Friday night.

Ellis scored 16 points in the final 10 minutes of the second half, answering a run that put Washington in front by three points. Ellis’ point total matched his output in an 82-76 win over BYU in November and was a point shy of his season high 28 in a 74-71 win over No. 19 Auburn December 18.

The Trojans (11-3) were unbeaten in six December games, including three straight to open Pac-12 play.

Washington trailed by seven at intermission but quickly erased that deficit in the second half. Freshman Keyon Menifield scored on a pair of layups and Cole Bajema hit the first of his four second-half 3-pointers to get within one, 42-41 three minutes into the half.

The Huskies then used a 10-0 run fueled by a pair of Bajema 3-pointers and a pair of baskets by Menifield to take a 58-55 lead with 10:28 left in the game. But Ellis answered by scoring nine points in an 11-0 run that put the Trojans back in front, 66-58.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis finished shooting 10 of 19 from the field, including 4 of 8 from distance, and went 3-for-3 from the line, adding seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Drew Peterson added 17 points and Tre White contributed 12 points and grabbed eight boards.

College basketball

  • No. 11 UCLA rallies beat Washington State 67-66 on Palouse

  • Rice, Rogers power No. 10 UCLA past 17-th ranked Oregon

  • Spencer hits milestone as Rutgers beats Coppin State 90-57

  • McQueen, Pili lead No. 11 Utah women past Washington State

    • Keion Brooks paced the Huskies (9-5, 1-2) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Menifield added 18 points and Bajema was 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and contributed 12 points.

    UP NEXT

    USC plays at Washington State on Sunday.

    Washington plays host to No. 11 UCLA on Sunday.

    __

    More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.