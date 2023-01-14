AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avoyelles Charter 61, Rapides 24

B.T. Washington 48, Minden 40

Christ Episcopal 33, Willow School 27

Delta Charter 51, Sicily Island 14

Fontainebleau 46, Chapelle 40

French Settlement 57, Springfield 42

Hathaway 66, Midland 56

LaGrange 53, RHS 45

McGehee 43, Academy of Our Lady 19

North Vermilion 54, Opelousas Catholic 14

Patterson 48, Berwick 8

Shreveport Northwood 57, Loyola Prep 41

Tioga 51, St. Mary’s 34

Washington-Marion 59, Eunice 12

Wossman 67, Bossier 14

Zwolle 60, Stanley 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cohen vs. Pointe Coupee Catholic, ccd.

Higgins vs. Houma Christian, ccd.

West St. John vs. St. Katharine Drexel, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.