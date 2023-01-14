Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avoyelles Charter 61, Rapides 24
B.T. Washington 48, Minden 40
Christ Episcopal 33, Willow School 27
Delta Charter 51, Sicily Island 14
Fontainebleau 46, Chapelle 40
French Settlement 57, Springfield 42
Hathaway 66, Midland 56
LaGrange 53, RHS 45
McGehee 43, Academy of Our Lady 19
North Vermilion 54, Opelousas Catholic 14
Patterson 48, Berwick 8
Shreveport Northwood 57, Loyola Prep 41
Tioga 51, St. Mary’s 34
Washington-Marion 59, Eunice 12
Wossman 67, Bossier 14
Zwolle 60, Stanley 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cohen vs. Pointe Coupee Catholic, ccd.
Higgins vs. Houma Christian, ccd.
West St. John vs. St. Katharine Drexel, ccd.
___
