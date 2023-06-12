Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Indiana

Washington Mystics (5-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-6, 1-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Indiana aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

Indiana went 5-31 overall and 2-16 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Fever averaged 7.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Washington went 22-14 overall last season while going 11-7 in Eastern Conference play. The Mystics averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .