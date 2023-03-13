New York plays Washington in Metropolitan Division action

Washington Capitals (32-28-7, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (37-19-10, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division opponents meet when the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals.

New York has gone 37-19-10 overall with an 8-7-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have an 18-5-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Washington is 11-6-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 32-28-7 overall. The Capitals are 29-4-3 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 20 goals and 53 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

T.J. Oshie has scored 17 goals with 13 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .