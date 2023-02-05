Eastern Washington wins 14th straight, tops Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyreese Davis scored 27 points and Eastern Washington upped its win streak to 14 with a 98-88 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Davis added six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (18-7, 12-0 Big Sky Conference), who boast the longest current winning streak in the nation. Steele Venters hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with three steals. Angelo Allegri scored 13.

The Vikings (10-14, 4-7) were led by Cameron Parker with 29 points, 10 assists and five steals. Jorell Saterfield added 16 points. Hunter Woods contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Eastern Washington is a matchup Saturday with Idaho on the road. Portland State visits Northern Colorado on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .