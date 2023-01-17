Moffitt scores 32, Idaho beats Montana State 74-70

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt scored 32 points and Idaho held off Montana State 74-70 on Monday night.

Moffitt had seven assists for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Dominique Ford hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Bobcats (12-8, 5-2) were led by Raequan Battle’s 22 points. Jubrile Belo contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Darius Brown II had 12 points and four steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Idaho is a Thursday matchup with Northern Arizona on the road, while Montana State visits Montana on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .