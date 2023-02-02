UCSD faces UC Irvine on home slide

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-14, 3-7 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UC Irvine looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Tritons are 3-6 in home games. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Francis Nwaokorie averaging 6.0.

The Anteaters are 7-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tritons and Anteaters square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is averaging 18.8 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Dawson Baker is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .