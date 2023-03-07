UNC Wilmington snaps Hofstra’s 12-game win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trazarien White scored 21 points and UNC Wilmington took down Hofstra 79-73 in overtime on Monday night in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament to snap the Pride’s 12-game winning streak.

White had 11 rebounds for the Seahawks (24-9). Maleeck Harden-Hayes and Donovan Newby each added 17 points.

The Pride (24-9) were led in scoring by Aaron Estrada, who finished with 25 points and six assists. Hofstra also got 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jaquan Carlos. In addition, Tyler Thomas had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .