White scores 21 as UNC Wilmington downs William & Mary 70-63

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 21 points as UNC Wilmington beat William & Mary 70-63 on Saturday.

White also contributed six rebounds for the Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 20 points, going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Shykeim Phillips was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Chris Mullins led the way for the Tribe (9-16, 4-8) with 19 points. William & Mary also got 14 points from Tyler Rice. In addition, Jake Milkereit had nine points.

