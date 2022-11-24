Uruguay wing Alonso banned for 5 weeks for red card

DUBLIN (AP) — Uruguay winger Juan Manuel Alonso was suspended for five weeks on Thursday for his red card against Tonga last weekend.

Alonso was sent off for tackling a player in the air in the 69th minute of their rugby test in Bucharest. Tonga was leading 31-19 at the time and won 43-19.

At his judicial hearing, Alonso admitted the foul was worthy of a red card. The committee’s sanction started at eight weeks and reduced it to five weeks.

Alonso will miss the next four legs of the sevens world series in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney.

___

