Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 1
Alexandria 5, Bemidji 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, New Prague 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Mounds View/Irondale 2
Eagan 3, Eastview 2
Eden Prairie 3, North Wright County 1
Edina 6, Buffalo 0
Fairmont 3, Morris/Benson Area 3, OT
Forest Lake 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, OT
Gentry 7, East Grand Forks 1
Hill-Murray 7, Wayzata 0
Holy Angels 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Hopkins/Park 2, North Shore Storm 1
Luverne 3, Dodge County 2
Maple Grove 6, Osseo/Park Center 0
Minneapolis 9, Waconia 2
Minnetonka 5, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Moose Lake Area 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Northfield 9, Winona 0
Orono 4, Blake 3
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 5, International Falls 2
Prior Lake 4, Farmington 1
Rochester Mayo 8, Austin 3
Rock Ridge 5, Pine Area 3
Roseau 4, Brainerd/Little Falls 1
Shakopee 3, Lakeville North 2
Simley 2, Mound Westonka/SWC 0
South St. Paul 9, Red Wing 1
St. Cloud Hockey 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Stillwater 4, Roseville/Mahtomedi 1
Visitation 2, Windom 1
Warroad 3, Moorhead 2
Willmar 3, Northern Lakes 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/