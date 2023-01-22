AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 1

Alexandria 5, Bemidji 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, New Prague 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Mounds View/Irondale 2

Eagan 3, Eastview 2

Eden Prairie 3, North Wright County 1

Edina 6, Buffalo 0

Fairmont 3, Morris/Benson Area 3, OT

Forest Lake 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, OT

Gentry 7, East Grand Forks 1

Hill-Murray 7, Wayzata 0

Holy Angels 7, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Hopkins/Park 2, North Shore Storm 1

Luverne 3, Dodge County 2

Maple Grove 6, Osseo/Park Center 0

Minneapolis 9, Waconia 2

Minnetonka 5, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Moose Lake Area 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Northfield 9, Winona 0

Orono 4, Blake 3

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 5, International Falls 2

Prior Lake 4, Farmington 1

Rochester Mayo 8, Austin 3

Rock Ridge 5, Pine Area 3

Roseau 4, Brainerd/Little Falls 1

Shakopee 3, Lakeville North 2

Simley 2, Mound Westonka/SWC 0

South St. Paul 9, Red Wing 1

St. Cloud Hockey 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Stillwater 4, Roseville/Mahtomedi 1

Visitation 2, Windom 1

Warroad 3, Moorhead 2

Willmar 3, Northern Lakes 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

