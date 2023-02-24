AP NEWS
    Sharp helps Northwestern State defeat Incarnate Word 71-66

    February 24, 2023 GMT

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 16 points to lead Northwestern State to a 71-66 victory over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

    Sharp also had six rebounds and five assists for the Demons (20-9, 12-4 Southland Conference). Isaac Haney added 14 points and Jalen Hampton scored 11.

    Jonathan Cisse finished with 22 points and three steals to pace the Cardinals (11-18, 5-11). Davante Dennis had 13 points, while Dylan Hayman totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

    NEXT UP

    Both teams next play Saturday. Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

