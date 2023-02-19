Vermont earns 82-80 OT victory over NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Robin Duncan converted a layup with seven seconds left in overtime to earn Vermont an 82-80 win over NJIT on Saturday night.

Finn Sullivan scored 21 points and had five rebounds for the Catamounts (17-10, 11-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn scored 19 points and added three steals. Duncan shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds. It was the ninth straight win for the Catamounts.

The Highlanders (7-19, 4-9) were led by Kevin Osawe, who posted 29 points and 19 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan added 19 points and two steals for NJIT. Adam Hess also put up 15 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Vermont hosts Binghamton while NJIT hosts Bryant.

