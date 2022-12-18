AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 6, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Austin 5, Mankato West 4

Bemidji 3, Fergus Falls 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT

Blaine 4, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2

Blake 7, Wayzata 1

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Minneapolis 3

Buffalo 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1, Rogers 1, OT

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Anoka 0

Delano/Rockford 2, Willmar 0

Dodge County 6, Rock Ridge 1

East Ridge 5, Roseville/Mahtomedi 4

Edina 3, Maple Grove 2

Gentry 9, Chisago Lakes 2

Hopkins/Park 9, Rochester Century 1

Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 2

Lakeville South 4, Eastview 3

Luverne 3, River Lakes 1

Mankato East 1, New Ulm 0

Metro-South 3, Farmington 2

Minnetonka 2, Hill-Murray 1

Moorhead 4, Holy Family Catholic 3

Mound Westonka/SWC 11, Pine Area 1

Mounds View/Irondale 3, White Bear Lake 1

North Wright County 3, Eden Prairie 0

Orono 5, Waconia 0

Osseo/Park Center 7, Thief River Falls 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 3, North/Tartan 2

Prior Lake 2, Rosemount 0

Red Wing 4, Winona 1

Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

Shakopee 4, Eagan 1

Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1

Superior, Wis. 7, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Woodbury 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Morris/Benson Area vs. Worthington, ppd.

