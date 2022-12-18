Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 6, Elk river/Zimmerman 0
Austin 5, Mankato West 4
Bemidji 3, Fergus Falls 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT
Blaine 4, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2
Blake 7, Wayzata 1
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Minneapolis 3
Buffalo 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1, Rogers 1, OT
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Anoka 0
Delano/Rockford 2, Willmar 0
Dodge County 6, Rock Ridge 1
East Ridge 5, Roseville/Mahtomedi 4
Edina 3, Maple Grove 2
Gentry 9, Chisago Lakes 2
Hopkins/Park 9, Rochester Century 1
Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 2
Lakeville South 4, Eastview 3
Luverne 3, River Lakes 1
Mankato East 1, New Ulm 0
Metro-South 3, Farmington 2
Minnetonka 2, Hill-Murray 1
Moorhead 4, Holy Family Catholic 3
Mound Westonka/SWC 11, Pine Area 1
Mounds View/Irondale 3, White Bear Lake 1
North Wright County 3, Eden Prairie 0
Orono 5, Waconia 0
Osseo/Park Center 7, Thief River Falls 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 3, North/Tartan 2
Prior Lake 2, Rosemount 0
Red Wing 4, Winona 1
Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
Shakopee 4, Eagan 1
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1
Superior, Wis. 7, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Woodbury 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Morris/Benson Area vs. Worthington, ppd.
