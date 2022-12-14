AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 62, Central Catholic 50

Bell City 54, Hackberry 33

Bonnabel 61, Slidell 52

Breaux Bridge 43, Lafayette 42

Buckeye 33, Alexandria Country Day 29

Central Private 68, Covenant Christian Academy 32

French Settlement 56, Phoenix 48

Hahnville 71, Lutcher 57

Jackson Prep, Miss. 58, Oak Forest 48

Jefferson Rise 59, Abramson 54

Lacassine 63, LaGrange 59

Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Beau Chene 50

Lake Arthur 64, Basile 17

Lakeshore 61, Kentwood 27

Loranger 79, Live Oak 77

New Iberia 67, RHS 51

Oakdale 74, Ville Platte 72

Pineville 64, Rapides 29

Riverdale 59, Patrick Taylor 47

Slaughter 52, Mount Hermon 23

St. Amant 76, Riverside Academy 60

Tioga 52, Mamou 41

Zachary 59, University (Lab) 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge vs. Thrive, ccd.

East Jefferson vs. Shaw, ccd.

Evans vs. Pitkin, ccd.

General Trass (Lake Providence) vs. Kilbourne, ccd.

McDonogh #35 vs. Sarah T. Reed, ccd.

Merryville vs. South Beauregard, ccd.

Port Barre vs. Teurlings Catholic, ccd.

Saline vs. Ringgold, ccd.

South Plaquemines vs. West St. John, ccd.

Westlake vs. DeRidder, ccd.

___

