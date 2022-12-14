Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 62, Central Catholic 50
Bell City 54, Hackberry 33
Bonnabel 61, Slidell 52
Breaux Bridge 43, Lafayette 42
Buckeye 33, Alexandria Country Day 29
Central Private 68, Covenant Christian Academy 32
French Settlement 56, Phoenix 48
Hahnville 71, Lutcher 57
Jackson Prep, Miss. 58, Oak Forest 48
Jefferson Rise 59, Abramson 54
Lacassine 63, LaGrange 59
Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Beau Chene 50
Lake Arthur 64, Basile 17
Lakeshore 61, Kentwood 27
Loranger 79, Live Oak 77
New Iberia 67, RHS 51
Oakdale 74, Ville Platte 72
Pineville 64, Rapides 29
Riverdale 59, Patrick Taylor 47
Slaughter 52, Mount Hermon 23
St. Amant 76, Riverside Academy 60
Tioga 52, Mamou 41
Zachary 59, University (Lab) 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge vs. Thrive, ccd.
East Jefferson vs. Shaw, ccd.
Evans vs. Pitkin, ccd.
General Trass (Lake Providence) vs. Kilbourne, ccd.
McDonogh #35 vs. Sarah T. Reed, ccd.
Merryville vs. South Beauregard, ccd.
Port Barre vs. Teurlings Catholic, ccd.
Saline vs. Ringgold, ccd.
South Plaquemines vs. West St. John, ccd.
Westlake vs. DeRidder, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/