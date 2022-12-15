AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 56, Mohave Valley River Valley 25

Betty Fairfax High School 104, Sierra Linda 18

Bisbee 46, Elfrida Valley 16

Canyon View 33, Desert Edge 21

Casteel High School 49, Queen Creek 30

Chinle 55, Ganado 41

Douglas 69, Sierra Vista Buena 52

Gilbert Highland 54, Campo Verde 41

Glendale Deer Valley 57, Bradshaw Mountain 37

Maricopa 55, Tolleson 41

Mesa 62, Mesa Red Mountain 51

Mesa Westwood 63, Mesa Mountain View 62

Northwest Christian 37, Ben Franklin 36

Phoenix Bourgade 82, Phoenix Cortez 19

Phoenix Moon Valley 56, Cactus 23

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 41, Desert Heights Prep 20

San Carlos 82, Globe 22

Tucson Arizona IRHS 65, Tucson Desert View 16

Tucson Flowing Wells 85, Walden Grove 21

Tucson Pueblo 96, Tucson Palo Verde 19

Tucson Sahuaro 93, Tanque Verde 16

Vail Cienega 34, Sahuarita 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.