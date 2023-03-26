Qualifiers for the 2023 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 89 players expected to compete in the 87th Masters, to be played April 6-9. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur). One spot remains for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-Sam Bennett, a-Ben Carr.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Aldrich Potgieter.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Matthew McClean.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Harrison Crowe.

LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2022 MASTERS: Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2022 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Mito Pereira, Cameron Young.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2022 BRITISH OPEN: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland.

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE 2022 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Max Homa, K.H. Lee, Sam Burns, Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes, Keegan Bradley, Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Adam Svensson, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore.

FIELD FROM THE 2022 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Wise, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, Scott Stallings.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2022: Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Alex Noren, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Adrian Meronk, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen.

TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ONE WEEK BEFORE THE MASTERS: Jason Day, Harris English, Keith Mitchell, Min Woo Lee.

SPECIAL INVITATION: Kazuki Higa.