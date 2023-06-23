AP NEWS
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York2720.574
Southern Maryland2621.5531
Long Island2722.5511
Lancaster1927.413
Staten Island1531.32611½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3415.694
High Point3415.694
Lexington2127.43812½
Charleston1729.37015½
Frederick1831.36716

___

Thursday's Games

Gastonia 4, Lancaster 1, 1st game

Lancaster 6, Gastonia 2, 2nd game

Southern Maryland 2, Frederick 0, 1st game

Frederick 5, Southern Maryland 3, 2nd game

Long Island 14, Staten Island 1

High Point 11, Lexington 7

York at Charleston, ppd.

Friday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

York at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

York at Frederick, 6 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Frederick, 1 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

