June 23, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Southern Maryland
|26
|21
|.553
|1
|Long Island
|27
|22
|.551
|1
|Lancaster
|19
|27
|.413
|7½
|Staten Island
|15
|31
|.326
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|34
|15
|.694
|—
|High Point
|34
|15
|.694
|—
|Lexington
|21
|27
|.438
|12½
|Charleston
|17
|29
|.370
|15½
|Frederick
|18
|31
|.367
|16
___
|Thursday's Games
Gastonia 4, Lancaster 1, 1st game
Lancaster 6, Gastonia 2, 2nd game
Southern Maryland 2, Frederick 0, 1st game
Frederick 5, Southern Maryland 3, 2nd game
Long Island 14, Staten Island 1
High Point 11, Lexington 7
York at Charleston, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
York at Frederick, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
York at Frederick, 6 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Frederick, 1 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.