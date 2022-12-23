AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge, Idaho 47, Pine Eagle 19

Fruitland, Idaho 54, Vale 41

Henley 49, Lakeview 38

Hidden Valley 47, Cottage Grove 32

Jefferson PDX 55, Liberty 39

Joseph 48, Dufur 23

La Grande 60, Redmond 44

Lowell 49, Gold Beach 48

Oakridge 57, Illinois Valley 36

Ridgeview 45, Pendleton 22

Stayton 50, South Umpqua 15

The Dalles 31, Hood River 30

Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=

Klamath 53, Cascade Christian 29

Phoenix 48, North Valley 38

Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Ashland 26

Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=

Eagle Point 58, St. Mary’s 10

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Bixby, Okla. 55, Beaverton 34

Chandler, Ariz. 37, Forest Grove 30

Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 50, Benson 47

Lake Highland, Fla. 55, Clackamas 49

San Angelo Cornerstone, Texas 54, Central Catholic 34

Springfield 64, Tucson Flowing Wells, Ariz. 26

Tarkanian Classic=

La Salle 47, Clovis East, Calif. 40

Sheldon 52, Democracy Prep, Nev. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bandon vs. Central Linn, ccd.

Junction City vs. Elmira, ccd.

Marshfield vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.

Mountain View vs. Sandy, ccd.

Parkrose vs. North Salem, ccd.

Sheridan vs. Clatskanie, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

