Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn’t miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Spalding 75-53 on Monday.

Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars.

Anthony Dillard finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Eagles. Maxton Campbell had 16 points and six rebounds. Jacoby Johnson tallied seven points, five assists and four steals.

___

