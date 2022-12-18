Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 72, Tenino 4
Auburn Mountainview 63, Timberline 58
Bonney Lake 55, Bethel 25
Bothell 51, North Creek 40
Brewster 61, Quincy 32
Bridgeport 73, Entiat 50
Camas 63, Gig Harbor 27
Cascade (Everett) 50, Marysville-Pilchuck 25
Cheney 46, Shadle Park 33
Colfax 72, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 45
Columbia (Burbank) 45, Walla Walla Academy 30
Condon, Ore. 60, Bickleton 28
Curlew 51, Oroville 13
Davenport 66, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 40
Davis 82, Kamiakin 79
DeSales 52, Tekoa/Rosalia 12
East Jefferson Co-op 46, North Mason 34
Eastlake 68, Issaquah 36
Eastmont 45, Wenatchee 18
Eatonville 53, Cascade Christian 38
Ellensburg 64, Selah 18
Emerald Ridge 59, Tahoma 58
Ferndale 77, Mount Baker 35
Forks 38, Coupeville 16
Foster 58, Tyee 14
Goldendale 59, Highland 9
Grandview 44, Othello 30
Hanford 53, Pasco 36
Holy Names 70, Bellevue 52
Hudson’s Bay 65, Stevenson 16
Juanita 67, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20
Kennewick 66, Southridge 43
Kittitas 58, Cle Elum/Roslyn 54
La Salle 48, Wahluke 11
Lake Stevens 49, Kentridge 40
Lakes 69, Spanaway Lake 55
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 62, East Valley (Spokane) 9
Liberty (Spangle) 68, Asotin 31
Lincoln 70, Silas 43
Lynden Christian 67, Liberty 40
Mabton 69, White Swan 20
Meadowdale 65, Lake Washington 64
Monroe 50, Cedarcrest 42
Moses Lake Christian Academy 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35
Mount Si 54, Newport-Bellevue 52
Mount Tahoma 44, Stadium 39
Mount Vernon 46, La Conner 45
Naches Valley 58, Connell 26
Naselle 38, Toledo 29
Neah Bay 48, Kingston 26
Nooksack Valley 83, Lakewood 19
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 32, Reardan 25
Oak Harbor 65, Sedro-Woolley 32
Oakesdale 34, Liberty Christian 26
Okanogan 64, Colville 46
Overlake School 48, South Whidbey 33
Peninsula 50, Port Angeles 37
Prescott 52, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 8
Renton 73, Highline 14
Richland 64, Hermiston, Ore. 23
Roosevelt 62, Todd Beamer 47
Sammamish 70, Evergreen (Seattle) 14
Seaside, Ore. 37, Rochester 24
Sequim 49, Anacortes 36
Shorecrest 50, Mount Vernon 42
St. George’s 52, Kettle Falls 21
Sumner 43, Decatur 39
Sunnyside 54, Moses Lake 30
Sunnyside Christian 38, Pomeroy 27
Taholah 61, Tulalip Heritage 18
Toppenish 78, Royal 36
Union 61, Puyallup 50
Walla Walla 56, Chiawana 49
West Valley (Yakima) 68, Evergreen (Vancouver) 38
Willapa Valley 52, North Beach 23
Woodinville 79, Inglemoor 37
Zillah 64, College Place 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Capital vs. Black Hills, ppd.
Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.
Lake Quinault vs. Crescent, ccd.
Trout Lake vs. Lyle-Wishram, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/