Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 72, Tenino 4

Auburn Mountainview 63, Timberline 58

Bonney Lake 55, Bethel 25

Bothell 51, North Creek 40

Brewster 61, Quincy 32

Bridgeport 73, Entiat 50

Camas 63, Gig Harbor 27

Cascade (Everett) 50, Marysville-Pilchuck 25

Cheney 46, Shadle Park 33

Colfax 72, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 45

Columbia (Burbank) 45, Walla Walla Academy 30

Condon, Ore. 60, Bickleton 28

Curlew 51, Oroville 13

Davenport 66, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 40

Davis 82, Kamiakin 79

DeSales 52, Tekoa/Rosalia 12

East Jefferson Co-op 46, North Mason 34

Eastlake 68, Issaquah 36

Eastmont 45, Wenatchee 18

Eatonville 53, Cascade Christian 38

Ellensburg 64, Selah 18

Emerald Ridge 59, Tahoma 58

Ferndale 77, Mount Baker 35

Forks 38, Coupeville 16

Foster 58, Tyee 14

Goldendale 59, Highland 9

Grandview 44, Othello 30

Hanford 53, Pasco 36

Holy Names 70, Bellevue 52

Hudson’s Bay 65, Stevenson 16

Juanita 67, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20

Kennewick 66, Southridge 43

Kittitas 58, Cle Elum/Roslyn 54

La Salle 48, Wahluke 11

Lake Stevens 49, Kentridge 40

Lakes 69, Spanaway Lake 55

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 62, East Valley (Spokane) 9

Liberty (Spangle) 68, Asotin 31

Lincoln 70, Silas 43

Lynden Christian 67, Liberty 40

Mabton 69, White Swan 20

    • Meadowdale 65, Lake Washington 64

    Monroe 50, Cedarcrest 42

    Moses Lake Christian Academy 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35

    Mount Si 54, Newport-Bellevue 52

    Mount Tahoma 44, Stadium 39

    Mount Vernon 46, La Conner 45

    Naches Valley 58, Connell 26

    Naselle 38, Toledo 29

    Neah Bay 48, Kingston 26

    Nooksack Valley 83, Lakewood 19

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 32, Reardan 25

    Oak Harbor 65, Sedro-Woolley 32

    Oakesdale 34, Liberty Christian 26

    Okanogan 64, Colville 46

    Overlake School 48, South Whidbey 33

    Peninsula 50, Port Angeles 37

    Prescott 52, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 8

    Renton 73, Highline 14

    Richland 64, Hermiston, Ore. 23

    Roosevelt 62, Todd Beamer 47

    Sammamish 70, Evergreen (Seattle) 14

    Seaside, Ore. 37, Rochester 24

    Sequim 49, Anacortes 36

    Shorecrest 50, Mount Vernon 42

    St. George’s 52, Kettle Falls 21

    Sumner 43, Decatur 39

    Sunnyside 54, Moses Lake 30

    Sunnyside Christian 38, Pomeroy 27

    Taholah 61, Tulalip Heritage 18

    Toppenish 78, Royal 36

    Union 61, Puyallup 50

    Walla Walla 56, Chiawana 49

    West Valley (Yakima) 68, Evergreen (Vancouver) 38

    Willapa Valley 52, North Beach 23

    Woodinville 79, Inglemoor 37

    Zillah 64, College Place 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Capital vs. Black Hills, ppd.

    Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.

    Lake Quinault vs. Crescent, ccd.

    Trout Lake vs. Lyle-Wishram, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

