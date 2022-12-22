Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Catholic 64, Riverside Academy 23
Carver 71, S. B. Wright 17
Central Lafourche 59, South Terrebonne 25
Chapelle 43, Ben Franklin 41
Denham Springs 41, Carencro 25
Dutchtown 64, White Castle 45
Ellender 59, Plaquemine 37
Hamilton Christian Academy 57, Vinton 19
Hanson Memorial 46, Dunham 32
Hanson Memorial 57, False River Academy 18
Houma Christian 42, St. John 24
Lakeshore 46, Bogalusa 30
Lakeview 41, Alexandria 33
Many 58, Airline 22
Newman 50, Fairhope, Ala. 38
Northwest 58, Baker 20
Oakdale 43, Mamou 29
Parkview Baptist 57, Ascension Christian School 14
Parkway 63, Gibsland-Coleman 26
Peabody 68, Holy Savior Menard 62
Pointe Coupee Catholic 49, Cohen 14
Pointe Coupee Catholic 57, False River Academy 23
Ponchatoula 47, Scotlandville 41
Pope John Paul 42, Franklinton 24
South Beauregard 40, Golden, Colo. 10
Southside 53, Port Allen 20
Southwood 57, Ouachita Parish 55
Vandebilt Catholic 56, H.L. Bourgeois 39
Walker 67, Barbe 41
West Monroe 55, Jonesboro-Hodge 35
Westgate 55, RHS 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abramson vs. Morgan City, ccd.
