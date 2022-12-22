AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Catholic 64, Riverside Academy 23

Carver 71, S. B. Wright 17

Central Lafourche 59, South Terrebonne 25

Chapelle 43, Ben Franklin 41

Denham Springs 41, Carencro 25

Dutchtown 64, White Castle 45

Ellender 59, Plaquemine 37

Hamilton Christian Academy 57, Vinton 19

Hanson Memorial 46, Dunham 32

Hanson Memorial 57, False River Academy 18

Houma Christian 42, St. John 24

Lakeshore 46, Bogalusa 30

Lakeview 41, Alexandria 33

Many 58, Airline 22

Newman 50, Fairhope, Ala. 38

Northwest 58, Baker 20

Oakdale 43, Mamou 29

Parkview Baptist 57, Ascension Christian School 14

Parkway 63, Gibsland-Coleman 26

Peabody 68, Holy Savior Menard 62

Pointe Coupee Catholic 49, Cohen 14

Pointe Coupee Catholic 57, False River Academy 23

Ponchatoula 47, Scotlandville 41

Pope John Paul 42, Franklinton 24

South Beauregard 40, Golden, Colo. 10

Southside 53, Port Allen 20

Southwood 57, Ouachita Parish 55

Vandebilt Catholic 56, H.L. Bourgeois 39

Walker 67, Barbe 41

West Monroe 55, Jonesboro-Hodge 35

Westgate 55, RHS 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abramson vs. Morgan City, ccd.

