Owen Farrell wants to help lead rugby tackle revolution

LONDON (AP) — The captain of the England team which wants to lead a revolution in tackle technique feared he would miss the start of the Six Nations because of a dangerous head tackle.

Owen Farrell was suspended for four games within days of the offense in a game for his Saracens club on Jan. 6.

The judicial panel called the tackle reckless and took into account a previous five-game suspension for a similar tackle in 2020. But the panel dropped its sanction from a maximum of six weeks, and one game was waived by Farrell’s voluntary attendance at World Rugby’s “tackle school.”

What ended up as a three-week suspension controversially included — on advice from the English Rugby Football Union — a club game that Farrell normally wouldn’t play the weekend before the Six Nations. The tournament starts Feb. 4.

Farrell’s tackle style has long been suspect, going back to incidents for club and country in 2016 and 2018.

Former England coach Eddie Jones frequently defended his captain, and his new successor, Steve Borthwick, didn’t hesitate five days after the latest suspension to make Farrell his captain, too, calling him “incredible.”

England’s new defense coach, Kevin Sinfield, has said Farrell accepted the need to change and was working on it.

Tutorials by Sinfield, a rugby league great, feature in the tackling intervention clinic run by World Rugby.

“What it does is it makes you look at what you can do better,” Farrell said on Monday at the Six Nations launch. “I had to have a look at that and learn.”

The RFU announced this month a radical new law that lowered tackle height to the waist from next season. It applies to all levels apart from the Premiership and second tier.

But the decision has been widely panned by grassroots stakeholders, who say they weren’t consulted, and fear losing players. Referees were also concerned about enforcing it in situations where the ball-carrier is bent over or even on the ground.

An online petition against the new law on Change.org had more than 68,000 signatures on Monday.

“The RFU is trying to make sure the game is going in the right direction,” Farrell said. “We as an England team want to make sure we’re at the forefront of that. We want to make sure we’re preparing in a way that we can play as hard and fair and safe as we possibly can. I want to play a big part in that.”

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton disagreed with the RFU law.

“Of course we need to get rid of the headshots,” Sexton said. “But the tackles we really need to take out are the reckless, out-of-control, sprinting-off-the-line, open arms. . . . It’s not like you can’t get concussed from chopping someone’s knees.”

Ireland coach Andy Farrell, the father of Owen, added, “It’s super important that what has to come with it is the correct coaching, correct technique. It’s absolutely crucial or we’re going to have a serious problem.”

Borthwick said more clarity was to come.

“We’re trying to keep that physical intensity which we all love and make it safe for generations,” Borthwick said. “Whether this initiative is right or tweak some changes . . . we’re going to continue to try and make the game safe. People are trying to find solutions.

“With the England team, we’re going to make sure we coach the players to tackle lower. Do I think it will change every habit straight away? Absolutely not. But we’re going to be trying and learn as we go.”

