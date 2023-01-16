Big names omitted by Borthwick for England’s 6 Nations squad

The new England Rugby Union coach Steve Borthwick speaks at a media conference at Twickenham Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Borthwick takes over from Eddie Jones. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The new England Rugby Union coach Steve Borthwick speaks at a media conference at Twickenham Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Borthwick takes over from Eddie Jones. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Experienced players Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell were left out Monday of the first squad selected by recently hired England coach Steve Borthwick ahead of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Borthwick has jettisoned three established performers under his predecessor, Eddie Jones, who was fired last month and has since been hired by Australia.

Vunipola, the No. 8, and wingers May and Nowell were all involved in the 27-13 loss to South Africa that concluded the autumn series and ended the Jones era.

While the trio were not part of the 36-man squad that will begin preparations next week for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 4, there were recalls for prop Dan Cole and versatile back Elliot Daly.

Cole was dropped by England after the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, while Daly has been frozen out since last year’s Six Nations despite his superb club form for Saracens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northampton flyhalf Fin Smith earned a first call-up, providing cover for Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith, while Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker were the other uncapped players selected.

“This is an exciting squad with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership,” Borthwick said.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment. I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports