AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany County, N.C. 51, Grayson County 35

Asheville, N.C. 75, Eastside 35

Atlee 58, Caroline 23

Bayside 58, Churchland 10

Catholic High School of Va Beach 43, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 38

Falls Church 57, Gar-Field 24

Flint Hill 29, Fairfax 21

Gainesville 56, W.T. Woodson 36

George Marshall 51, Hayfield 40

Halifax County 69, Dan River 38

Holy Child, Md. 56, Patriot 49

James Madison 57, DuVal, Md. 13

Landstown 46, William Fleming 40

Liberty-Bedford 66, Alleghany 64

Lightridge 44, Manassas Park 15

Miller School 42, Norfolk Christian School 23

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 56, Virginia Academy 52

Norcom 68, Norfolk Christian School 41

Paul VI Catholic High School 66, Edgewood, Md. 23

Peters Township, Pa. 71, McLean 44

Potomac 50, Battlefield 21

Potomac 52, Indian River 33

Pulaski County 57, Millbrook 36

Ridgeview 58, Estill Co., Ky. 32

Riverheads 61, Covington 40

Rockingham County, N.C. 51, Bassett 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem 64, Staunton River 34

Seton School 59, South County 32

Snow Hill, Md. 62, Arcadia 35

St. Annes-Belfield 65, Woodbridge 30

St. Frances Academy, Md. 50, Menchville 44

TPLS Christian 60, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 47

Thomas Dale 52, Oak Ridge, Tenn. 48

Tuscarora 48, Turner Ashby 32

Washington-Liberty 70, Osbourn 45

Sports

  • Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

  • AP source: Red Sox, RHP Corey Kluber agree to 1-year deal

  • Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half

  • McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers

    • West Potomac 70, Brentsville 60

    West Springfield 65, Sandy Spring Friends School, Md. 5

    William Monroe 53, The Covenant School 43

    Wolfe Co., Ky. 44, Grundy 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.