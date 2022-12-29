Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany County, N.C. 51, Grayson County 35
Asheville, N.C. 75, Eastside 35
Atlee 58, Caroline 23
Bayside 58, Churchland 10
Catholic High School of Va Beach 43, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 38
Falls Church 57, Gar-Field 24
Flint Hill 29, Fairfax 21
Gainesville 56, W.T. Woodson 36
George Marshall 51, Hayfield 40
Halifax County 69, Dan River 38
Holy Child, Md. 56, Patriot 49
James Madison 57, DuVal, Md. 13
Landstown 46, William Fleming 40
Liberty-Bedford 66, Alleghany 64
Lightridge 44, Manassas Park 15
Miller School 42, Norfolk Christian School 23
Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 56, Virginia Academy 52
Norcom 68, Norfolk Christian School 41
Paul VI Catholic High School 66, Edgewood, Md. 23
Peters Township, Pa. 71, McLean 44
Potomac 50, Battlefield 21
Potomac 52, Indian River 33
Pulaski County 57, Millbrook 36
Ridgeview 58, Estill Co., Ky. 32
Riverheads 61, Covington 40
Rockingham County, N.C. 51, Bassett 41
Salem 64, Staunton River 34
Seton School 59, South County 32
Snow Hill, Md. 62, Arcadia 35
St. Annes-Belfield 65, Woodbridge 30
St. Frances Academy, Md. 50, Menchville 44
TPLS Christian 60, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 47
Thomas Dale 52, Oak Ridge, Tenn. 48
Tuscarora 48, Turner Ashby 32
Washington-Liberty 70, Osbourn 45
West Potomac 70, Brentsville 60
West Springfield 65, Sandy Spring Friends School, Md. 5
William Monroe 53, The Covenant School 43
Wolfe Co., Ky. 44, Grundy 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/