BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 70, Menaul 62

Clayton 61, Tucumcari 46

Cloudcroft 59, Carrizozo 46

Crownpoint 55, Zuni 40

Dora 46, Jal 43

Elida 55, Dexter 48

Escalante 59, Questa 18

Evangel Christian 70, Chesterton 30

Fort Sumner 51, Texico 44

Kirtland Central 72, Miyamura 40

Lordsburg 38, Cobre 34

Magdalena 78, Reserve 9

Maxwell 44, Mosquero/Roy 35

Mountainair 48, Native American Community Academy 35

Navajo Prep 61, Wingate 19

Organ Mountain 56, Alamogordo 46

Pine Hill 72, Shiprock Northwest 18

Portales 71, NMMI 48

St. Michael’s 64, Socorro 47

Tohatchi 69, Newcomb 67

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/