Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 70, Menaul 62
Clayton 61, Tucumcari 46
Cloudcroft 59, Carrizozo 46
Crownpoint 55, Zuni 40
Dora 46, Jal 43
Elida 55, Dexter 48
Escalante 59, Questa 18
Evangel Christian 70, Chesterton 30
Fort Sumner 51, Texico 44
Kirtland Central 72, Miyamura 40
Lordsburg 38, Cobre 34
Magdalena 78, Reserve 9
Maxwell 44, Mosquero/Roy 35
Mountainair 48, Native American Community Academy 35
Navajo Prep 61, Wingate 19
Organ Mountain 56, Alamogordo 46
Pine Hill 72, Shiprock Northwest 18
Portales 71, NMMI 48
St. Michael’s 64, Socorro 47
Tohatchi 69, Newcomb 67
___
