Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burr & Burton Academy 47, U-32 26
Milton 45, Winooski 34
Missisquoi Valley Union 52, Middlebury Union 40
Monument, Mass. 53, Mount Anthony Union 47
Mount Abraham Union 51, Enosburg Falls 48
Spaulding 36, Lyndon Institute 25
Vergennes Union 62, North Country Union 33
West Rutland 66, Poultney 15
Windsor 80, Otter Valley Union 36
Woodstock Union 34, Randolph Union 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/