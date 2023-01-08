AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burr & Burton Academy 47, U-32 26

Milton 45, Winooski 34

Missisquoi Valley Union 52, Middlebury Union 40

Monument, Mass. 53, Mount Anthony Union 47

Mount Abraham Union 51, Enosburg Falls 48

Spaulding 36, Lyndon Institute 25

Vergennes Union 62, North Country Union 33

West Rutland 66, Poultney 15

Windsor 80, Otter Valley Union 36

Woodstock Union 34, Randolph Union 28

