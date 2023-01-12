AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 63, Winlock 23

Bellarmine Prep 79, Puyallup 33

Bethel 50, Olympia 26

Bothell 43, Mount Si 39

Cashmere 67, Quincy 12

Central Kitsap 58, Capital 32

Columbia (White Salmon) 54, Stevenson 32

Ferndale 70, Burlington-Edison 61

Garfield 72, West Seattle 45

Hazen 49, Liberty 38

Holy Names 54, Blanchet 38

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 38, Lyle-Wishram 18

Inglemoor 44, Newport-Bellevue 17

Issaquah 61, North Creek 52

Kalama 39, Toledo 32

Kamiak 68, Mariner 39

King’s Way Christian School 43, La Center 35

Lake Washington Technical 56, Juanita 46

Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Eastside Catholic 37

Lincoln 60, Chief Sealth 49

Lindbergh 62, Highline 26

Mercer Island 60, Bellevue 45

Monroe 66, Marysville-Pilchuck 36

Mountlake Terrace 60, Meadowdale 57

Napavine 74, Morton/White Pass 38

North Thurston 76, Timberline 40

Pe Ell 54, Washington School For The Deaf 31

Peninsula 59, Gig Harbor 51

Rainier 42, Wahkiakum 35

Rainier Beach 48, Cleveland 24

Rogers (Puyallup) 41, Graham-Kapowsin 33

Roosevelt 71, Ingraham 18

Sammamish 55, Interlake 29

Seattle Prep 58, Ballard 44

Sehome 59, Mount Vernon 46

Seton Catholic 80, Castle Rock 30

Shorewood 54, Marysville-Getchell 42

Skyline 55, Redmond 33

South Kitsap 50, Curtis 48

St. George’s 50, Reardan 32

    • Sultan 55, Overlake School 44

    Sumner 50, Emerald Ridge 47

    Toutle Lake 45, Onalaska 26

    Tyee 44, Evergreen (Seattle) 42

    Upper Columbia Academy 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42

    Woodinville 58, Eastlake 54

    Yakama Tribal 51, Liberty Christian 23

    Yelm 59, River Ridge 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

