Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 68, Thief River Falls 65

Albany 107, Pierz 54

Andover 87, Champlin Park 72

Annandale 55, New London-Spicer 45

Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 61

Barnum 77, Duluth Marshall 54

Battle Lake 77, Park Christian 50

Becker 80, North Branch 75

Bemidji 78, Hermantown 76

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Bloomington Jefferson 60

Benson 74, Maple Lake 48

Blake 67, Jordan 60

Brandon Valley, S.D. 65, Marshall 36

Breck 75, St. Paul Academy 49

Buffalo 75, Eden Prairie 50

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Sleepy Eye 42

Canby 74, Ortonville 38

Chanhassen 93, Orono 90

Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 60

Concordia Academy 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 57

Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 40

Delano 89, St. Peter 53

Detroit Lakes 79, Pequot Lakes 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Hawley 55

Eagan 69, Duluth East 60

East Ridge 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 61

Edina 63, St. Michael-Albertville 53

Elk River 59, Osseo 56

Ely 56, Bigfork 44

Esko 86, Duluth Denfeld 80

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 100, North Woods 86

Forest Lake 77, Woodbury 68

Fridley 82, Brooklyn Center 70

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 93, Red Lake 91

Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 43

Heritage Christian Academy 76, PACT Charter 72

Higher 1, Venture Academy 0

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 76, Rockford 63

    • Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Medford 63

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Central Minnesota Christian 41

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 46, Southland 29

    Mabel-Canton 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

    Maple Grove 73, Blaine 46

    Maple River 86, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20

    Maranatha Christian 86, St. Croix Prep 44

    Milaca 92, Zimmerman 58

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 98, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 77

    Montevideo 60, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 60, Mesabi East 57

    New Life Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 58

    Northern Freeze 55, Kittson County Central 49

    Northland 84, Carlton 51

    Norwood-Young America 85, New Ulm 81

    Ogilvie 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 55

    Park Center 95, Centennial 26

    Paynesville 77, Yellow Medicine East 36

    Perham 74, Breckenridge 39

    Pine River-Backus 82, Bertha-Hewitt 42

    Princeton 59, St. Francis 54

    Randolph 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56

    Red Lake County 70, East Grand Forks 59

    Robbinsdale Cooper 85, Holy Angels 74

    Rochester Century 71, Rochester John Marshall 62

    Roseau 88, Lake of the Woods 78

    Rush City 77, Braham 52

    South Ridge 73, Chisholm 58

    Spring Lake Park 57, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55

    Springfield 73, Wabasso 58

    St. Anthony 63, Mound Westonka 56

    St. John’s Prep 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74

    St. Paul Central 77, Simley 60

    Staples-Motley 64, Royalton 47

    Stillwater 59, Roseville 57

    Totino-Grace 108, Rogers 91

    United South Central 82, New Richland-H-E-G 63

    Waconia 55, New Prague 52

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 89, Climax/Fisher 44

    Warroad 101, International Falls 44

    Watertown-Mayer 83, Glencoe-Silver Lake 76

    Wayzata 89, Hopkins 64

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Heron Lake-Okabena 51

    White Bear Lake 65, Irondale 59

    Win-E-Mac 80, Mahnomen/Waubun 69

    Winona 78, Albert Lea 48

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Academy for Science and Agriculture vs. Liberty Classical, ccd.

    Red Lake County vs. East Grand Forks, ppd. to Jan 17th.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.