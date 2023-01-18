Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 68, Thief River Falls 65
Albany 107, Pierz 54
Andover 87, Champlin Park 72
Annandale 55, New London-Spicer 45
Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 61
Barnum 77, Duluth Marshall 54
Battle Lake 77, Park Christian 50
Becker 80, North Branch 75
Bemidji 78, Hermantown 76
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Bloomington Jefferson 60
Benson 74, Maple Lake 48
Blake 67, Jordan 60
Brandon Valley, S.D. 65, Marshall 36
Breck 75, St. Paul Academy 49
Buffalo 75, Eden Prairie 50
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Sleepy Eye 42
Canby 74, Ortonville 38
Chanhassen 93, Orono 90
Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 60
Concordia Academy 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 57
Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 40
Delano 89, St. Peter 53
Detroit Lakes 79, Pequot Lakes 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Hawley 55
Eagan 69, Duluth East 60
East Ridge 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 61
Edina 63, St. Michael-Albertville 53
Elk River 59, Osseo 56
Ely 56, Bigfork 44
Esko 86, Duluth Denfeld 80
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 100, North Woods 86
Forest Lake 77, Woodbury 68
Fridley 82, Brooklyn Center 70
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 93, Red Lake 91
Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 43
Heritage Christian Academy 76, PACT Charter 72
Higher 1, Venture Academy 0
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 76, Rockford 63
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Medford 63
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Central Minnesota Christian 41
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 46, Southland 29
Mabel-Canton 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 50
Maple Grove 73, Blaine 46
Maple River 86, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20
Maranatha Christian 86, St. Croix Prep 44
Milaca 92, Zimmerman 58
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 98, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 77
Montevideo 60, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59
Nashwauk-Keewatin 60, Mesabi East 57
New Life Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 58
Northern Freeze 55, Kittson County Central 49
Northland 84, Carlton 51
Norwood-Young America 85, New Ulm 81
Ogilvie 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 55
Park Center 95, Centennial 26
Paynesville 77, Yellow Medicine East 36
Perham 74, Breckenridge 39
Pine River-Backus 82, Bertha-Hewitt 42
Princeton 59, St. Francis 54
Randolph 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56
Red Lake County 70, East Grand Forks 59
Robbinsdale Cooper 85, Holy Angels 74
Rochester Century 71, Rochester John Marshall 62
Roseau 88, Lake of the Woods 78
Rush City 77, Braham 52
South Ridge 73, Chisholm 58
Spring Lake Park 57, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55
Springfield 73, Wabasso 58
St. Anthony 63, Mound Westonka 56
St. John’s Prep 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74
St. Paul Central 77, Simley 60
Staples-Motley 64, Royalton 47
Stillwater 59, Roseville 57
Totino-Grace 108, Rogers 91
United South Central 82, New Richland-H-E-G 63
Waconia 55, New Prague 52
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 89, Climax/Fisher 44
Warroad 101, International Falls 44
Watertown-Mayer 83, Glencoe-Silver Lake 76
Wayzata 89, Hopkins 64
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Heron Lake-Okabena 51
White Bear Lake 65, Irondale 59
Win-E-Mac 80, Mahnomen/Waubun 69
Winona 78, Albert Lea 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Academy for Science and Agriculture vs. Liberty Classical, ccd.
Red Lake County vs. East Grand Forks, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/