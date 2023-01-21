Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnes County North 60, Napoleon/G-S 53
Beach 69, Killdeer 56
Bowman County 74, Grant County/Mott-Regent 51
Central Cass 59, Hankinson 58
Century 90, Bismarck 71
Devils Lake 90, West Fargo 81
Divide County 49, Tioga 48
Edgeley/K-M 53, Oakes 31
Fargo North 78, Wahpeton 67, OT
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 66, North Star 43
Grand Forks Central 83, West Fargo Horace 76, OT
Grand Forks Red River 83, Fargo South 66
Harvey-Wells County 64, Velva 50
New Rockford-Sheyenne 57, St. John 52, OT
Oak Grove Lutheran 68, Lisbon 50
Rugby 52, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 38
Sargent County 67, Richland 45
Standing Rock 60, Flasher 55
Stanley 60, Trenton 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/