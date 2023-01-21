AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnes County North 60, Napoleon/G-S 53

Beach 69, Killdeer 56

Bowman County 74, Grant County/Mott-Regent 51

Central Cass 59, Hankinson 58

Century 90, Bismarck 71

Devils Lake 90, West Fargo 81

Divide County 49, Tioga 48

Edgeley/K-M 53, Oakes 31

Fargo North 78, Wahpeton 67, OT

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 66, North Star 43

Grand Forks Central 83, West Fargo Horace 76, OT

Grand Forks Red River 83, Fargo South 66

Harvey-Wells County 64, Velva 50

New Rockford-Sheyenne 57, St. John 52, OT

Oak Grove Lutheran 68, Lisbon 50

Rugby 52, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 38

Sargent County 67, Richland 45

Standing Rock 60, Flasher 55

Stanley 60, Trenton 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

