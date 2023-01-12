AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 85, Pleasantville 77

Atlantic City 57, Vineland 44

Becton 74, Pompton Lakes 59

Blair 76, Peddie 65

Bordentown 95, Maple Shade 20

Buena Regional 53, Cape May Tech 26

Burlington City 54, Holy Cross Prep 49

Calvary Christian 54, Highland Park 50

Central Regional 57, Toms River South 41

Clayton 81, Pennsville Memorial 70

Cresskill 67, Lyndhurst 53

Delsea 53, Kingsway 36

Dwight-Englewood 46, Paterson Charter 33

Eastern Christian 73, Wallington 34

Elmwood Park 66, Leonia 56

Ferris 59, Brearley 48

Gloucester Tech 60, Cumberland Regional 59

Haddonfield 62, Gloucester City 36

Hamilton West 56, Northern Burlington 42

Hasbrouck Heights 53, Hawthorne 34

Hudson Catholic 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 57

Lawrenceville 74, Pennington 68

Lincoln 54, BelovED Charter 24

Lodi 63, New Milford 54

Mainland Regional 47, Lower Cape May Regional 38

Manchester Regional 50, Ridgefield 48

Matawan 61, Freehold 59

Medford Tech 79, Willingboro 60

Metuchen 57, Iselin Kennedy 49

Middle Township 61, Holy Spirit 49

Middlesex 50, Timothy Christian 47

Millville 49, Atlantic Tech 47

Morris Knolls 65, Union Catholic 60

North Arlington 65, Bergen Charter 46

Overbrook 52, Gloucester Catholic 46

Palisades Park 53, Saddle Brook 37

    • Park Ridge 50, Harrison 22

    Paulsboro 41, Collingswood 38

    Pitman 52, Schalick 40

    Riverside 66, Delran 59

    Robbinsville 76, Marlboro 71

    Rutherford 58, Midland Park 50

    Salem 58, Penns Grove 56

    Somerset Tech 46, Dunellen 33

    South River 72, Carteret 42

    Spotswood 49, Allentown 46

    St. Augustine 50, Ocean City 41

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 77, Egg Harbor 56

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 53, Glen Rock 49

    Sterling 58, Lindenwold 42

    Sussex Tech 68, Paterson Charter 54

    Timber Creek 59, Clearview Regional 44

    Waldwick 62, Secaucus 57

    Washington Township 68, Triton 53

    West Deptford 50, Audubon 39

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 42, Florence 37

    Wildwood 57, Glassboro 49

    Wildwood Catholic 57, Atlantic Christian 30

    Williamstown 64, Deptford 59

    Wood-Ridge 46, Butler 23

    Woodbury 54, Haddon Heights 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

