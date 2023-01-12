Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 85, Pleasantville 77
Atlantic City 57, Vineland 44
Becton 74, Pompton Lakes 59
Blair 76, Peddie 65
Bordentown 95, Maple Shade 20
Buena Regional 53, Cape May Tech 26
Burlington City 54, Holy Cross Prep 49
Calvary Christian 54, Highland Park 50
Central Regional 57, Toms River South 41
Clayton 81, Pennsville Memorial 70
Cresskill 67, Lyndhurst 53
Delsea 53, Kingsway 36
Dwight-Englewood 46, Paterson Charter 33
Eastern Christian 73, Wallington 34
Elmwood Park 66, Leonia 56
Ferris 59, Brearley 48
Gloucester Tech 60, Cumberland Regional 59
Haddonfield 62, Gloucester City 36
Hamilton West 56, Northern Burlington 42
Hasbrouck Heights 53, Hawthorne 34
Hudson Catholic 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 57
Lawrenceville 74, Pennington 68
Lincoln 54, BelovED Charter 24
Lodi 63, New Milford 54
Mainland Regional 47, Lower Cape May Regional 38
Manchester Regional 50, Ridgefield 48
Matawan 61, Freehold 59
Medford Tech 79, Willingboro 60
Metuchen 57, Iselin Kennedy 49
Middle Township 61, Holy Spirit 49
Middlesex 50, Timothy Christian 47
Millville 49, Atlantic Tech 47
Morris Knolls 65, Union Catholic 60
North Arlington 65, Bergen Charter 46
Overbrook 52, Gloucester Catholic 46
Palisades Park 53, Saddle Brook 37
Park Ridge 50, Harrison 22
Paulsboro 41, Collingswood 38
Pitman 52, Schalick 40
Riverside 66, Delran 59
Robbinsville 76, Marlboro 71
Rutherford 58, Midland Park 50
Salem 58, Penns Grove 56
Somerset Tech 46, Dunellen 33
South River 72, Carteret 42
Spotswood 49, Allentown 46
St. Augustine 50, Ocean City 41
St. Joseph-Hammonton 77, Egg Harbor 56
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 53, Glen Rock 49
Sterling 58, Lindenwold 42
Sussex Tech 68, Paterson Charter 54
Timber Creek 59, Clearview Regional 44
Waldwick 62, Secaucus 57
Washington Township 68, Triton 53
West Deptford 50, Audubon 39
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 42, Florence 37
Wildwood 57, Glassboro 49
Wildwood Catholic 57, Atlantic Christian 30
Williamstown 64, Deptford 59
Wood-Ridge 46, Butler 23
Woodbury 54, Haddon Heights 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/