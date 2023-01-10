AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bastrop 59, General Trass (Lake Providence) 58

Bell City 71, Midland 47

Castor 70, Hornbeck 62

Central Private 59, False River Academy 57

Delhi 69, Block 54

Dodson 43, LaSalle 30

Doyline 50, Choudrant 48

Family Christian Academy 37, Pope John Paul 33

International 75, Varnado 47

Lena Northwood 66, Holy Savior Menard 40

Lincoln Preparatory School 74, Cedar Creek 29

Montgomery 58, Grant 52

Natchitoches Central 71, Fairview 63

Parkview Baptist 48, Central - B.R. 42

Pickering 75, Leesville 46

Ringgold 65, Homer 32

Sam Hou 43, Singer 38

St. Edmund Catholic 65, Westminster Christian (LAF) 56

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Hammond 56

Sulphur 52, Barbe 50

Vandebilt Catholic 75, Vermilion Catholic 45

