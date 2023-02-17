Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Brainerd 1
Andover 7, Centennial 0
Cambridge-Isanti 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 5
Chisago Lakes 3, Providence Academy 2
Dodge County 5, Winona 1
Eastview 5, Lakeville South 2
Edina 6, St. Michael-Albertville 2
Forest Lake 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, OT
Gentry 4, Champlin Park 3
Hastings 7, South St. Paul 2
Holy Family Catholic 5, Holy Angels 2
International Falls 10, Lake of the Woods 2
Irondale 3, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Lakeville North 3, Farmington 2
Luverne 5, Windom 3
Mahtomedi 4, Woodbury 2
Minneapolis 3, Hopkins 0
Minnesota River 5, Fairmont 1
Minnetonka 4, Eden Prairie 3
Mounds View 5, Shakopee 2
Northern Lakes 1, Detroit Lakes 0, OT
Northfield 9, Austin 0
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3
Princeton 5, Duluth Marshall 4
River Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Rochester Century 12, Red Wing 0
Rochester John Marshall 6, Faribault 0
Rochester Mayo 8, Mankato West 1
Rock Ridge 6, Greenway 0
Rogers 3, Wayzata 1
Roseau 7, East Grand Forks 4
Roseville 2, East Ridge 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Duluth Denfeld 2
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Armstrong/Cooper 4, OT
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Monticello 2
St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 1
St. Louis Park 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1
St. Paul Johnson 3, Mora/Milaca 0
St. Thomas Academy 5, Two Rivers 0
Waconia 6, Mound Westonka 1
White Bear Lake 5, Rosemount 1
Willmar 6, Park Rapids 5
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/