Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 69, Dulce 53
Dora 66, Gateway Christian 34
Escalante 58, Penasco 45
Fort Sumner 75, Clovis Christian 37
Hope Christian 81, Pojoaque 65
Hozho 73, Tse Yi Gai 55
Las Cruces 52, Alamogordo 46
Legacy 89, Jemez Valley 29
Lordsburg 62, Cloudcroft 44
Menaul 84, Estancia 66
Monte del Sol 84, Tierra Encantada 53
NMSD 42, Chesterton 23
Navajo Prep 75, Newcomb 47
Organ Mountain 59, Centennial 43
St. Michael’s 60, Robertson 30
Taos 71, Moriarty 51
Tohatchi 78, Zuni 59
