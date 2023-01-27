Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 69, Dulce 53

Dora 66, Gateway Christian 34

Escalante 58, Penasco 45

Fort Sumner 75, Clovis Christian 37

Hope Christian 81, Pojoaque 65

Hozho 73, Tse Yi Gai 55

Las Cruces 52, Alamogordo 46

Legacy 89, Jemez Valley 29

Lordsburg 62, Cloudcroft 44

Menaul 84, Estancia 66

Monte del Sol 84, Tierra Encantada 53

NMSD 42, Chesterton 23

Navajo Prep 75, Newcomb 47

Organ Mountain 59, Centennial 43

St. Michael’s 60, Robertson 30

Taos 71, Moriarty 51

Tohatchi 78, Zuni 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/