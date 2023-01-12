AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

January 12, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C.S. Lewis 49, Livingstone 45, OT

Cascade Christian 83, Lakeview 30

David Douglas 59, Coquille 57

Jesuit 57, Sunset 27

Mountainside 57, Beaverton 45

North Valley 95, Rogue River 35

Perrydale 68, Oregon School for Deaf 16

Prospect 56, Milo Adventist 34

Redmond 62, Caldera 34

Riverdale 48, Molalla 39

Scappoose 54, St. Helens 46

Southridge 86, Aloha 22

St. Mary’s 50, Brookings-Harbor 31

Sutherlin 63, Glide 51

Willamette Valley Christian 68, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 40

