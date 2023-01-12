Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C.S. Lewis 49, Livingstone 45, OT
Cascade Christian 83, Lakeview 30
David Douglas 59, Coquille 57
Douglas 59, Coquille 57
Jesuit 57, Sunset 27
Mountainside 57, Beaverton 45
North Valley 95, Rogue River 35
Perrydale 68, Oregon School for Deaf 16
Prospect 56, Milo Adventist 34
Redmond 62, Caldera 34
Riverdale 48, Molalla 39
Scappoose 54, St. Helens 46
Southridge 86, Aloha 22
St. Mary’s 50, Brookings-Harbor 31
Sutherlin 63, Glide 51
Willamette Valley Christian 68, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/