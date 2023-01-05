AP NEWS
Wednesday's Scores

January 5, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ash Fork 46, Seligman 15

Buckeye 71, Yuma Kofa 6

Casteel High School 58, Glendale Arizona IHS 45

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Higley 48

Chandler Valley Christian 65, Globe 27

Ft. Thomas 71, Winkelman Hayden 16

Highland Prep 41, Scottsdale Prep 32

Lincoln 48, San Manuel 20

Phoenix Horizon 38, Casa Grande 30

Phoenix Thunderbird 28, West Point 23

Phoenix Xavier 78, Chandler 27

Pinon 49, Keams Canyon Hopi 45

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 58, Anthem Prep 32

St. Michael 48, Pine Hill, N.M. 24

Thatcher 57, Sierra Vista Buena 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lourdes Catholic vs. Patagonia, ccd.

Sequoia Charter School vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Superior vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

