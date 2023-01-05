Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ash Fork 46, Seligman 15
Buckeye 71, Yuma Kofa 6
Casteel High School 58, Glendale Arizona IHS 45
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Higley 48
Chandler Valley Christian 65, Globe 27
Ft. Thomas 71, Winkelman Hayden 16
Highland Prep 41, Scottsdale Prep 32
Lincoln 48, San Manuel 20
Phoenix Horizon 38, Casa Grande 30
Phoenix Thunderbird 28, West Point 23
Phoenix Xavier 78, Chandler 27
Pinon 49, Keams Canyon Hopi 45
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 58, Anthem Prep 32
St. Michael 48, Pine Hill, N.M. 24
Thatcher 57, Sierra Vista Buena 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lourdes Catholic vs. Patagonia, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Superior vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
___
