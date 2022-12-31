AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 52, Maryvale 42

Archbishop Spalding 70, FAET 42

Broadneck 46, Arundel 25

Gwynn Park 62, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 20

Jackson-Reed, D.C. 65, Largo 37

Mt Zion 81, Norfolk Christian School, Va. 47

Mt. De Sales Academy 47, Indian Creek 41

Northern Garrett 83, MD School for the Deaf 60

Pasadena Chesapeake 42, Catonsville 40

Perry, Ariz. 53, C. H. Flowers 40

Pikesville 54, Padua Academy, Del. 27

South River 52, Soddy Daisy, Tenn. 40

St. Charles def. Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, forfeit

St. Mary’s Ryken 76, Luella, Ga. 59

Western 57, Oxon Hill 35

Wilde Lake 49, Milford Mill 36

Wise 44, New Town 25

