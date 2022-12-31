Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 52, Maryvale 42
Archbishop Spalding 70, FAET 42
Broadneck 46, Arundel 25
Gwynn Park 62, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 20
Jackson-Reed, D.C. 65, Largo 37
Mt Zion 81, Norfolk Christian School, Va. 47
Mt. De Sales Academy 47, Indian Creek 41
Northern Garrett 83, MD School for the Deaf 60
Pasadena Chesapeake 42, Catonsville 40
Perry, Ariz. 53, C. H. Flowers 40
Pikesville 54, Padua Academy, Del. 27
South River 52, Soddy Daisy, Tenn. 40
St. Charles def. Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, forfeit
St. Mary’s Ryken 76, Luella, Ga. 59
Western 57, Oxon Hill 35
Wilde Lake 49, Milford Mill 36
Wise 44, New Town 25
