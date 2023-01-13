AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 33

Blue Ridge 72, Carolina High and Academy 34

Charleston Collegiate 84, Crown Leadership 13

Columbia 75, North Central 14

Fox Creek 51, Williston-Elko 48

Greenwood Christian 42, W. Wyman King Academy 19

Legion Collegiate 49, Victory Christian Center, N.C. 38

Lower Richland 76, Gilbert 33

Mead Hall Episcopal 62, South Aiken 13

Pinewood Prep 59, Cathedral Academy 45

South Pointe 52, Lancaster 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

