Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonney Lake 64, Mount Tahoma 56
Capital 69, Peninsula 53
Chief Leschi 76, Ocosta 61
Columbia (Hunters) 78, Valley Christian 46
Coupeville 57, La Conner 56
Eatonville 68, Elma 58
Forks 50, South Bend 46
Franklin 61, Ingraham 59
Gig Harbor 70, River Ridge 31
Glacier Peak 79, Kamiak 71
Hoquiam 46, Montesano 31
Ilwaco 71, Raymond-South Bend 47
La Center 63, Castle Rock 55
Lakeside (Seattle) 60, Cleveland 34
Liberty (Spangle) 57, Chewelah 36
Lynden 61, Burlington-Edison 51
Mount Vernon Christian 56, Friday Harbor 47
Napavine 61, Morton/White Pass 59
Nathan Hale 79, Lincoln 52
North Thurston 84, Central Kitsap 44
O’Dea 68, Roosevelt 28
Overlake School 63, University Prep 31
Rainier 72, Onalaska 28
Rainier Beach 71, Seattle Prep 59
Seton Catholic 65, Stevenson 39
Shorewood 59, Cascade (Everett) 46
Silas 80, Spanaway Lake 70
Sultan 53, The Northwest 45
Tenino 65, Mossyrock 45
Timberline 86, Yelm 65
Toutle Lake 66, Toledo 52
Wahkiakum 63, Adna 54
West Seattle 77, Blanchet 56
Winlock 57, Kalama 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/