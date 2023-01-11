Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 34, Questa 28
Alamogordo 63, Ruidoso 47
Artesia 78, Chaparral 12
Capitan 38, Dexter 9
Carlsbad 53, Lovington 24
Dulce 58, Mesa Vista 40
Durango, Colo. 43, Bloomfield 41
Escalante 71, Cuba 45
Espanola Valley 49, Capital 44
Gallup 77, Grants 58
Hagerman 52, Elida 34
Highland 58, Del Norte 20
Hobbs 77, Las Cruces 55
Hope Christian 66, Pojoaque 24
Hot Springs 43, Mesilla Valley Christian 39
La Cueva 57, Cleveland 30
Mayfield 62, Deming 39
Pine Hill 57, Native American Community Academy 32
Robertson 59, Los Alamos 50
Roswell 37, Goddard 25
Santa Fe 48, St. Michael’s 47
Santa Rosa 56, Springer 36
Silver 51, Cobre 38
Zuni 63, Ramah 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/