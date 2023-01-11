Click to copy

Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 34, Questa 28

Alamogordo 63, Ruidoso 47

Artesia 78, Chaparral 12

Capitan 38, Dexter 9

Carlsbad 53, Lovington 24

Dulce 58, Mesa Vista 40

Durango, Colo. 43, Bloomfield 41

Escalante 71, Cuba 45

Espanola Valley 49, Capital 44

Gallup 77, Grants 58

Hagerman 52, Elida 34

Highland 58, Del Norte 20

Hobbs 77, Las Cruces 55

Hope Christian 66, Pojoaque 24

Hot Springs 43, Mesilla Valley Christian 39

La Cueva 57, Cleveland 30

Mayfield 62, Deming 39

Pine Hill 57, Native American Community Academy 32

Robertson 59, Los Alamos 50

Roswell 37, Goddard 25

Santa Fe 48, St. Michael’s 47

Santa Rosa 56, Springer 36

Silver 51, Cobre 38

Zuni 63, Ramah 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/