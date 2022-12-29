Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 58, Dunbar 54
Bishop McNamara 80, Tri-Cities, Ga. 53
Broadneck 72, Atholton 64
Bullis 67, Potomac School, Va. 28
Carver Vo-Tech 37, Severna Park 36
Chopticon 61, Leonardtown 42
Clarksburg 63, Indian Creek 62
Eastern, D.C. 47, Friendly 44
Edgewood 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 46
Good Counsel 79, Durham Jordan, N.C. 70
Great Crossing, Ky. 66, South River 40
Houston Strake Jesuit, Texas 62, Georgetown Prep 61
James M. Bennett 80, Polytech, Del. 72
Kenwood 58, Baltimore Chesapeake 37
La Salle CHS, Pa. 49, Archbishop Spalding 48
Lake Clifton 62, Seneca Valley 48
Langley, Va. 70, Avalon 41
MD School for the Deaf 67, Fannett-Metal, Pa. 47
Mountain Ridge 65, South Hagerstown 59
SHABACH! Christian 65, Glenelg CS 59
Seaford, Del. 80, Parkside 48
Smyrna, Del. 56, Cambridge/SD 41
Spring Mills, W.Va. 86, Clear Spring 36
St. Charles 71, Linganore 44
St. Frances Academy 84, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 75
Unity Reed, Va. 84, McLean 25
Urbana 77, Arundel 68
Walt Whitman 67, Western Branch, Va. 57
Winston Churchill 41, Gwynn Park 34
Woodside, Va. 59, Grace Brethren Christian School 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/