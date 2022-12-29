AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 58, Dunbar 54

Bishop McNamara 80, Tri-Cities, Ga. 53

Broadneck 72, Atholton 64

Bullis 67, Potomac School, Va. 28

Carver Vo-Tech 37, Severna Park 36

Chopticon 61, Leonardtown 42

Clarksburg 63, Indian Creek 62

Eastern, D.C. 47, Friendly 44

Edgewood 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 46

Good Counsel 79, Durham Jordan, N.C. 70

Great Crossing, Ky. 66, South River 40

Houston Strake Jesuit, Texas 62, Georgetown Prep 61

James M. Bennett 80, Polytech, Del. 72

Kenwood 58, Baltimore Chesapeake 37

La Salle CHS, Pa. 49, Archbishop Spalding 48

Lake Clifton 62, Seneca Valley 48

Langley, Va. 70, Avalon 41

MD School for the Deaf 67, Fannett-Metal, Pa. 47

Mountain Ridge 65, South Hagerstown 59

SHABACH! Christian 65, Glenelg CS 59

Seaford, Del. 80, Parkside 48

Smyrna, Del. 56, Cambridge/SD 41

Spring Mills, W.Va. 86, Clear Spring 36

St. Charles 71, Linganore 44

St. Frances Academy 84, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 75

Unity Reed, Va. 84, McLean 25

Urbana 77, Arundel 68

Walt Whitman 67, Western Branch, Va. 57

Winston Churchill 41, Gwynn Park 34

Woodside, Va. 59, Grace Brethren Christian School 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

