Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carbon Hill 50, Gordo 24

Dallas County 41, B. T. Washington Magnet 38

Davidson 60, LeFlore 25

Eufaula 65, Rehobeth 25

Fayetteville 46, Central Coosa 45

Gadsden 51, Grissom 43

Hackleburg 55, Vina 45

Hanceville 46, Ashville 35

Holtville 65, Notasulga 21

Northside 37, Holy Spirit 14

Oxford 59, Oak Mountain 10

Sand Rock 61, Collinsville 57

Sidney Lanier 57, Southside-Selma 24

St. Paul’s 55, Faith Academy 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.