Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 59, Questa 38
Alamogordo 54, Silver 53
Bloomfield 40, Durango, Colo. 39
Bosque School 69, Robertson 55
Capital 52, Valencia 46
Dulce 69, Mesa Vista 54
Farmington 71, Miyamura 38
Gallup 77, Grants 64
Highland 63, Del Norte 57
Hobbs 69, Las Cruces 64
Kirtland Central 58, Espanola Valley 41
Mayfield 56, Deming 54
Navajo Prep 67, Tohatchi 45
Newcomb 72, Thoreau 63
Pojoaque 93, Aztec 65
Sandia 78, Clovis 48
Santa Fe Indian 53, Penasco 45
St. Pius X 72, Bernalillo 51
Taos 56, Pecos 51
Tularosa 68, Hatch Valley 34
Volcano Vista 71, Los Lunas 31
West Las Vegas 62, Cottonwood Classical 51
