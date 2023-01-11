Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 59, Questa 38

Alamogordo 54, Silver 53

Bloomfield 40, Durango, Colo. 39

Bosque School 69, Robertson 55

Capital 52, Valencia 46

Dulce 69, Mesa Vista 54

Farmington 71, Miyamura 38

Gallup 77, Grants 64

Highland 63, Del Norte 57

Hobbs 69, Las Cruces 64

Kirtland Central 58, Espanola Valley 41

Mayfield 56, Deming 54

Navajo Prep 67, Tohatchi 45

Newcomb 72, Thoreau 63

Pojoaque 93, Aztec 65

Sandia 78, Clovis 48

Santa Fe Indian 53, Penasco 45

St. Pius X 72, Bernalillo 51

Taos 56, Pecos 51

Tularosa 68, Hatch Valley 34

Volcano Vista 71, Los Lunas 31

West Las Vegas 62, Cottonwood Classical 51

