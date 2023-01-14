Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 63, Glendale North Pointe 38
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 55, Rock Point 44
Bisbee 86, Tucson Santa Rita 40
Boulder Creek 78, Glendale O’Connor 67
Buckeye 90, Glendale 53
Campo Verde 66, Casa Grande 47
Casteel High School 81, Williams Field 53
Chandler 51, Chandler Hamilton 40
Cibecue 74, Superior 51
Cicero Preparatory Academy 58, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 37
Coolidge 65, ALA-Anthem South 23
El Capitan 69, Seligman 42
Florence 62, San Tan Foothills 44
Gila Ridge 61, San Luis 47
Gilbert Highland 73, Queen Creek 47
Glendale Arizona IHS 58, Glendale Apollo 55
Goodyear Millenium 84, Verrado 41
Grand Canyon 60, Fredonia 55
Joseph City 78, Sequoia Charter School 33
Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Ganado 23
Mesa 57, Mesa Red Mountain 35
Mesa Mountain View 68, Mesa Dobson 50
Morenci 74, San Miguel 21
North Phoenix Preparatory 41, Bagdad 36
North Valley Christian Academy 72, Wellton Antelope 36
Paradise Valley 65, Willow Canyon 58
Parker 76, Odyssey Institute 42
Phoenix Brophy 51, Basha 50
Phoenix Horizon 63, Desert Edge 51
Phoenix North Canyon 80, Sierra Linda 19
Phoenix Pinnacle 68, Phoenix Sunnyslope 54
Phoenix South Mountain 60, Metro Tech 35
Prescott 68, Flagstaff 56
Pusch Ridge Christian 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 34
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 59, Ben Franklin 54
Red Mesa 68, Shonto 36
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 65
Tempe McClintock 75, Betty Fairfax High School 62
Tolleson 59, West Point 57
Tonopah Valley 68, Mohave Valley River Valley 38
Tucson Catalina Foothills 56, Nogales 45
Tucson Desert Christian 72, Kearny Ray 40
Tucson Palo Verde 71, Tucson Empire 34
Valley Vista 67, Laveen Chavez 45
Williams 53, Ash Fork 29
Winkelman Hayden 54, Phoenix School-Deaf 19
Youngker High School 72, Glendale Independence 48
Yuma Catholic 66, ALA-West Foothills 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/