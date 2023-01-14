AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 63, Glendale North Pointe 38

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 55, Rock Point 44

Bisbee 86, Tucson Santa Rita 40

Boulder Creek 78, Glendale O’Connor 67

Buckeye 90, Glendale 53

Campo Verde 66, Casa Grande 47

Casteel High School 81, Williams Field 53

Chandler 51, Chandler Hamilton 40

Cibecue 74, Superior 51

Cicero Preparatory Academy 58, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 37

Coolidge 65, ALA-Anthem South 23

El Capitan 69, Seligman 42

Florence 62, San Tan Foothills 44

Gila Ridge 61, San Luis 47

Gilbert Highland 73, Queen Creek 47

Glendale Arizona IHS 58, Glendale Apollo 55

Goodyear Millenium 84, Verrado 41

Grand Canyon 60, Fredonia 55

Joseph City 78, Sequoia Charter School 33

Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Ganado 23

Mesa 57, Mesa Red Mountain 35

Mesa Mountain View 68, Mesa Dobson 50

Morenci 74, San Miguel 21

North Phoenix Preparatory 41, Bagdad 36

North Valley Christian Academy 72, Wellton Antelope 36

Paradise Valley 65, Willow Canyon 58

Parker 76, Odyssey Institute 42

Phoenix Brophy 51, Basha 50

Phoenix Horizon 63, Desert Edge 51

Phoenix North Canyon 80, Sierra Linda 19

Phoenix Pinnacle 68, Phoenix Sunnyslope 54

Phoenix South Mountain 60, Metro Tech 35

Prescott 68, Flagstaff 56

Pusch Ridge Christian 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 34

    • Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 59, Ben Franklin 54

    Red Mesa 68, Shonto 36

    Scottsdale Desert Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 65

    Tempe McClintock 75, Betty Fairfax High School 62

    Tolleson 59, West Point 57

    Tonopah Valley 68, Mohave Valley River Valley 38

    Tucson Catalina Foothills 56, Nogales 45

    Tucson Desert Christian 72, Kearny Ray 40

    Tucson Palo Verde 71, Tucson Empire 34

    Valley Vista 67, Laveen Chavez 45

    Williams 53, Ash Fork 29

    Winkelman Hayden 54, Phoenix School-Deaf 19

    Youngker High School 72, Glendale Independence 48

    Yuma Catholic 66, ALA-West Foothills 35

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

