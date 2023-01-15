AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 68, Cascade (Everett) 12

Bush 33, The Northwest 27

Central Valley 61, Mt. Spokane 58

Colfax 71, Kettle Falls 24

Colton 69, Touchet 24

Klickwood 58, Ione/Arlington, Ore. 35

La Conner 76, Friday Harbor 31

Lake Stevens 55, Stanwood 50

Lake Washington 53, Mercer Island 43

Lincoln 59, Bonney Lake 38

Montesano 57, White River 52

Neah Bay 58, Coupeville 16

Oakesdale 71, DeSales 30

Orcas Island 29, Granite Falls 20

R.A. Long 46, Hockinson 43

Ridgefield 57, Fort Vancouver 34

Royal 66, Quincy 46

Sehome 66, Sedro-Woolley 25

Silas 52, Lakes 46

Sound Christian 29, North Beach 25

Taholah 46, Crescent 26

Three Rivers Christian School 36, Mary Knight 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

