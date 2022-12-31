AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caribou 59, Ellsworth 56

Cony 41, Erskine Academy 34

Deer Isle-Stonington 36, Greenville 16

East Grand (GHC) 63, Van Buren District 25

Fort Kent Community 57, Katahdin 26

Hall-Dale 93, Oak Hill 24

Madison Area Memorial 82, Telstar Regional 23

Medomak Valley 41, Mount View 32

Penobscot Valley 65, Piscataquis Community 16

Sanford 61, South Portland 39

Seacoast Christian School 40, Temple Academy 24

Sumner Memorial 51, Jonesport-Beals 50

Wisdom 71, Ashland Community 9

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.